Emma Wiggs has won two European titles inside 48 hours

Emma Wiggs and Laura Sugar won Para-canoe golds for Great Britain on the final day of the European Championships in Munich.

Her victory in the KL2 200m marks a second European title in 48 hours for 42-year-old Wiggs, after she won the VL2 200m on Friday.

Sugar's gold in the KL3 200m brought her first European title.

Hope Gordon took bronze in Sugar's event, while Charlotte Henshaw won silver behind Wiggs.

There were bronze medals too for David Phillipson and Jonathan Young in the men's KL2 and KL3 200m respectively.

Wiggs has now won eight European golds, in addition to her two Paralympic and 10 world titles.

She set a European best time of 47.845 seconds to win her latest crown, more than two seconds ahead of Henshaw - who won VL3 200m gold on Friday.

Sugar, who switched sports from Para-athletics in 2019, also set a European best in her race, her time of 47.443secs edging gold by just 0.341secs.

Gordon finished 0.821secs back to take the bronze. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old made history by becoming ParalympicsGB's first female Para-nordic skier at the Beijing Winter Games.