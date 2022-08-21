Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

David Young (right) was third behind Spain's Juan Antonio Valle (centre) and Poland's Mateusz Surwilo (left)

Jonathan Young has won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the men's Kayak Single KL3 200m final at the European Championships in Munich.

The Belfast para-canoeist, 38, was third behind Spain's Juan Antonio Valle, who won with a time of 40.393 seconds, and Poland's Mateusz Surwilo.

Great Britain's Jon Tarrant was fifth in the final.

"I'm chuffed to get back on the podium and it feels good to be on those steps," said Young.

The Nottingham-based para-athlete, who took up the sport after sustaining a spinal injury in 2012, adds his European medal to World Championship gold in the men's VL3 in 2017.

"You are kind of in your own little bubble. I just focused on the finish line and kept going," added Young.

"I hadn't heard any beeps in the last 10 metres, so I thought I was still in it. To be honest, I didn't hear any beeps when I crossed the line either so I had no idea what happened.

"There is a real buzz about the place and it is cool to be part of something much bigger than our own little canoeing events."