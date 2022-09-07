Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Reid aggravated an existing wrist injury after striking a microphone at the back of the court

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Alfie Hewett progressed to the men's wheelchair singles second round at the US Open, but compatriot Gordon Reid was forced to retire injured after striking a microphone.

Reid retired after losing the first set to Spain's Martin de la Puente having aggravated an existing wrist injury.

Second seed Hewett beat Dutchman Maikel Scheffers 6-2 6-4.

Reid is due to team up with Hewett in the doubles as they bid for a sixth successive title.

Hewett, 24, claimed his seventh win in his last nine matches against former world number one Scheffers as the Briton began his bid for a third singles title in New York in impressive fashion.

There was disappointment for Lucy Shuker in the women's first round, however, as she lost 6-2 6-0 to world number one Diede de Groot of the Netherlands, who is aiming to complete a second successive calendar Grand Slam.