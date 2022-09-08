Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett has faced Shingo Kunieda in six Grand Slam finals, winning two and losing four

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Alfie Hewett reached his sixth successive US Open men's wheelchair singles final with victory over France's Nicolas Peifer.

Second seed and two-time champion Hewett, who won the title in New York in 2018 and 2019, beat Peifer 6-3 6-1.

He will face top seed Shingo Kunieda in the final after the Japanese defeated compatriot Takuya Miki 6-1 6-2.

Kunieda, a 28-time Grand Slam singles winner, beat Hewett in July's Wimbledon final and the past two US Open finals.

Hewett could also reach a sixth successive men's wheelchair doubles final at Flushing Meadows later on Friday as he and fellow Briton Gordon Reid meet Alexander Cataldo and Tokito Oda in the last four.