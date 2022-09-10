Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Nicolas Peifer and Martin de la Puente came from behind to win their first major title together

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were denied a sixth successive US Open men's wheelchair doubles title by Nicolas Peifer and Martin de la Puente.

Hewett, 24, and Reid, 30, took the first set but lost to France's Peifer and Spain's De la Puente in a match tie-break on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 15-time Grand Slam wheelchair doubles champions were eventually beaten 4-6 7-5 10-6 in New York.

Hewett will contest the men's wheelchair singles final on Sunday.

The British pair saw their run of 10 consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair doubles titles ended at Wimbledon in July.

They served out the opening set after breaking for a second time for a 5-4 lead, but they were unable to do the same in the 10th game of set two as Peifer and De la Puente levelled the match.

Peifer and De la Puente carried that momentum into the match tie-break to establish a 7-2 lead on their way to taking their first match point.

Two-time singles champion Hewett, who won the title in New York in 2018 and 2019, meets top seed Shingo Kunieda in his sixth successive US Open men's wheelchair singles final.

Kunieda, a 28-time major singles champion, beat Hewett in the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals earlier this year and is bidding to become the first men's wheelchair singles player to complete a calendar Grand Slam.