Swan also broke the British record set by 2016 Rio Paralympic silver medallist Ali Jawad

Great Britain's Mark Swan and Rebecca Bedford won gold medals on day one of the European Open Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Swan set a European record with a lift of 200kg to become European champion in the men's up to 65kg category.

Bedford then beat team-mate Kim Dean in the women's up to 61kg category.

Her final lift of 90kg was just one kilo more than the best effort from the Isle of Man's Dean, who took silver.

Just moments earlier, Dean had taken the lead with her final lift of 89kg.