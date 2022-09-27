Great Britain's Olivia Broome wins European Para-powerlifting silver
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Olivia Broome won silver in the women's under-55kg at the European Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Broome, 21, who won Paralympic bronze in Tokyo at under-50kg, stepped up a weight division but sealed a place on the podium with a lift of 115kg.
It was GB's fifth medal after two golds and a bronze on the opening two days.
Ukraine's world champion Maryana Shevchuk was third with 101kg as Besra Duman of Turkey won gold with 120kg.
Chorley-born Broome added to the silvers she won in the under-50kg division at the 2021 World Para-powerlifting Championships, also in Tblisi, and in the women's lightweight category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.