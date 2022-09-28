Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Harding recorded a personal best lift to win gold

Great Britain's Matthew Harding and Zoe Newson have won gold at the European Open Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In the men's 72kg class, former swimmer Harding, 23, recorded a personal best of 179kg to take the title.

In the women's 45kg class, Newson, 30, won gold with a lift of 100kg for her second European title.

Newson won Commonwealth gold in the summer and is also a world silver medallist.