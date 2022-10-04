Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Kadeena Cox retained her C4-5 500m time trial gold medal at Tokyo 2020

Britain's Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox says living with hidden disabilities can feel like "fighting a losing battle" because of negative reactions from people.

New research shows 83% of people with less visible conditions experience a lack of understanding and negative attitudes when accessing public spaces.

Cox has multiple sclerosis which affects the brain and nerves.

She says people have accused her of "faking" her disability.

"As someone living with MS, I get people saying I shouldn't be parking in a blue badge spot," said Cox.

"I get people who don't want to give up the priority seat on the train or the bus for me.

"I get people on social media saying 'that Kadeena Cox can't be disabled, I don't believe it' or people saying you are faking it and taking money from the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions).

"It's people and their ignorant or uneducated selves making comments and passing judgement."

Cox was speaking after new research by Bupa, GB Paralympic's new official healthcare partner, and disability equality charity Scope into the experiences of people with disabilities, impairments and conditions.

Of the 382 disabled people surveyed:

About 70% of people were challenged on whether they are disabled or the nature of their disability while travelling, shopping or at an event

76% have experienced insensitive comments about their disability

68% have been told "you don't look disabled"

Cox won gold in cycling and athletics at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, before retaining her C4-5 500m time trial title with a stunning world-record ride in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old added: "On social media I'm always dancing around, I'll be getting in and out of my wheelchair, doing wheelchair dances just to showcase not illnesses are what you think.

"I'll do videos where I post all the things that I deal with that you can't see: the brain fog, the bladder issues, the pain, the sensory issues, the lack of sensation in my feet."

Cox had a stroke in 2014 and was subsequently diagnosed with MS. She has also spoken publicly about her struggles with what she describes as "disordered eating".

She added: "I struggle with an eating disorder that I've openly spoke about so that's one challenge. It really makes you question your life sometimes.

"Now I've got this disability, my mental health is struggling because people are commenting on my disability and you just feel like you're fighting a losing battle.

"There are some days when I'm just like 'What am I fighting for?' But the reality is I'm fighting for all those people that are in this position and feel like there's nothing to fight for."

