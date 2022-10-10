Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Tokyo was Peasgood's second Paralympic Games

Dual Para-sport star George Peasgood is in hospital after suffering a brain injury in a cycling crash while out training.

The 27-year-old won Para-triathlon silver and Para-cycling bronze for Great Britain at the Tokyo Paralympics.

His partner Frankie Hall said on social media the Paralympian had "suffered severe injuries - specifically a diffuse axonal injury".

She said Peasgood was having treatment in a neuro critical care unit.

Hall added: "We do not have any further information at this stage, we will know more once he regains consciousness, but we appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

Earlier this year Peasgood won gold in the World Triathlon Para Series event in Yokohama, Japan and was also victorious in the men's C4 time trial at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Canada in August.

World Triathlon tweeted that it was "incredibly saddened to hear the news that Paralympian George Peasgood was involved in a serious accident".

They added: "We wish him all the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back on the blue carpet very soon. Sending all our support."

GB team-mate Claire Cashmore was among those to send support to Peasgood.

"We are with you all the way George," she posted on Instagram.