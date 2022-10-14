Close menu

Wheelchair Rugby World Championship: Great Britain lose to Australia in last eight

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Aaron Phipps in action
GB's Aaron Phipps was aiming to add World gold to his Paralympic title

Great Britain suffered a disappointing defeat by old rivals Australia in the quarter-finals of the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship.

The Paralympic champions, ranked second in the world behind Japan, were beaten 54-45 in Vejle, Denmark.

Ryley Batt, one of the leading players in the world, was a constant threat for the winners, despite a shoulder injury.

GB will now face European champions France on Saturday in the play-offs for fifth to eighth place.

Australia, who finished second in Pool B behind Japan, started strongly and were 16-12 up after the first quarter, extending their lead to 29-24 at the break.

They pulled away further in the second half with Batt running the show and GB, who are yet to win a medal at a World Championship, were never able to get close to them.

Coach Paul Shaw's side won their first three Pool A games beating Switzerland 66-43, Germany 55-52 and New Zealand 55-50.

But a last-gasp score by France's Jonathan Hivernat sealed a 55-54 defeat in their penultimate pool game before they lost 55-49 to the US which meant GB finished in third place in the pool.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured