Lisa Gjessing (left) beat Beth Munro (right) in the Paralympic final in Tokyo

World Taekwondo Grand Prix III 2022 Venue: Manchester Regional Arena Dates: 20-23 October Coverage: Watch live coverage from 20-23 October on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Great Britain's Beth Munro avenged her defeat in the Paralympic final with victory over Denmark's Lisa Gjessing to win gold at the Para-taekwondo World Grand Prix in Manchester.

Munro beat the 44-year-old Paralympic champion 8-4 in the -65kg final to better her silver medal from Tokyo.

Two-time world champion Amy Truesdale fell to a 12-6 defeat in the +65kg final to Uzbekistan's Guljonoy Naimova.

Joe Lane won -80kg bronze for Great Britain's third medal.

He lost out to Ukraine's Asadbek Toshtemirov 16-11 in the semi-final.

"I'm ecstatic, the last two grands prix I got bronze and silver, so I've got all three colours," said Wales' Munro.

Friday sees the finals in the women's -49kg and men's -58kg.

The event is the third round of the 2022 World Grand Prix series after Rome and Paris, with December's finals being held in China.