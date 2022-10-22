Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain's Jason Cundy maintained his unbeaten run to win a 13th consecutive world title

Great Britain won six gold medals on the penultimate day at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships.

Jody Cundy won a 13th C4 world kilo title in a row, while Jaco van Gass and Fin Graham claimed a one-two in the men's C3 1km time trial.

Blaine Hunt and Daphne Schrager claimed first world titles in their respective C5 and C3 categories.

C1 rider Katie Toft won the individual pursuit and Steve Bate and pilot Chris Latham took the men's tandem pursuit.

Crystal Lane-Wright equalled her silver medal from the 2020 event in the women's C5 10km scratch race and debutant Ryan Taylor won his first championship medal with bronze in the men's C2 individual pursuit.

Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holltandem won their second medal of the championships with bronze in the women's tandem 1km time trial.

It follows the pair's gold in the tandem pursuit on Friday.