Powell failed to win a medal at the London Paralympics

British judoka Daniel Powell claimed the best result of his career with silver at the International Blind Sport World Championships in Baku.

The two-time Paralympian, who is visually impaired, lost by two waza-ari scores in the final of the J1 -90kg category to France's Cyril Jonard.

Powell, 31, reached the final after three solid performances but found the 2004 Paralympic champion too good.

His previous best was a Grand Prix bronze in 2018.

Powell competed at the 2012 London Games as well as the rescheduled 2021 Games in Tokyo.

He had also been training with the British Para-rowing squad this year but his World Championship debut was postponed after an injury to his boat partner.

Paralympic champion Chris Skelley lost out in the -100kg semi-finals and was then beaten by Uzbekistan's Aloviddin Jurakulov in the bronze match.