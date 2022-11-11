Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Will Bayley partnered Janette Manrara in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Britain's Will Bayley has set his sights set on reclaiming his Paralympic title after winning a first world gold medal since 2014.

The 34-year-old beat the Netherlands' Jean-Paul Montanus 3-0 in the class seven singles at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Spain.

"I feel like I'm ready to take on anyone in Paris [2024]," said Bayley.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who won Paralympic gold in 2016, had to be content with silver in Tokyo.

Bayley, from Royal Tunbridge Wells, struggled with a leg injury after being forced to pull out of the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But after claiming silver at the 2020 Paralympic Games he has since gone unbeaten and moved up to world number one.

"I'm ready for that challenge [of reclaiming my Paralympic title] and I can't wait," he added. "Being world champion again means everything to me.

"It's about trying to inspire people to never give up on your dream and that means a lot to me."

GB's Joshua Stacey won silver in the men's class nine singles, losing 3-1 to Belgium's Laurens Devos in the final.

Compatriot Rob Davies claimed bronze in the class one singles as he lost in the semi-finals, as did GB team-mates Aaron McKibbin and Ross Wilson in the class eight singles.