This is the second survey Level Playing Field have carried out

The number of disabled people citing fan attitudes as a barrier to attending live sport has almost doubled in a year, according to charity Level Playing Field.

The organisation campaigns for equal access to sport for disabled fans.

In its annual survey, it also found a rise in people saying there was a lack of accessibility at sport stadiums.

The amount of those surveyed who said the "attitudes of others" was a barrier has risen from 15% in 2021 to 28.5%.

More than a quarter of those questioned also said anxiety around attending events was a factor for them despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The difficulty of purchasing tickets was another factor highlighted in the 1,309 responses, with 24% raising it - up from 17% in 2021 - while those citing the lack of accessibility increased from 30.5% to 36.5% this year.

"This Level Playing Field annual fan survey provides a great insight into the experiences of disabled supporters as they attend live sport," said Level Playing Field chair Tony Taylor.

"We are grateful to the 1,309 fans who took the time to share their experiences with us.

"It is our hope and expectation that their responses will serve to bring about improvements to services and facilities as clubs see their feedback and comments."