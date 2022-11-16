Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Competitors from Russia and Belarus were allowed to take part as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March

Russia and Belarus have been suspended by the International Paralympic Committee with immediate effect, for their "inability to comply with membership obligations".

Both countries were banned from the 2022 Paralympics earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been supported by Belarus.

On Wednesday, IPC members voted in favour of suspending both nations.

Russia and Belarus have the right to appeal against the decision.