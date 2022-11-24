Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Britain's Dave Ellis (left) and guide Luke Pollard won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Britain's Dave Ellis and his guide Luke Pollard won their third PTVI world title with victory in the final leg of the Para World Triathlon Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Commonwealth champions retained their visually impaired title with a minute's lead over France's Thibaut Rigaudeau and his guide Cyril Viennot.

"It's brilliant to be world champion again," said Ellis.

"It gets more difficult every time because everyone is gunning for you.

"You get a bit nervous about it, so to defend the title is awesome."

Compatriot Claire Cashmore won silver in the PTS5 classification, behind Grace Norman of the United States.

"I'm really chuffed with that for this year, it's very much where I am right now," reflected Cashmore.

"Hopefully I will come back stronger and fitter next year."

Paralympic bronze medallist Cashmore faced a head-to-head battle with Norman for gold. She made an impressive start in the swim, before Norman recovered to take victory.

Britain's Alison Peasgood and guide Brooke Gillies won bronze in the PTVI women's event.

Former Olympic silver mediallist Peasgood missed eight weeks of training after brother-in-law George Peasgood suffered a brain injury in a training accident.

But despite her lack of preparation she and Gilles equalled their third-place finish from 2021.

"It feels like first place to me," admitted Peasgood.

"It was a hard race for sure, but mentality took us through, George brought us home."

