Taggart (left) is hoping to add to the singles gold medal she claimed in Rio on Saturday

Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart has the chance to win a second gold medal at the World Boccia Championships after reaching the final of the team event.

Taggart and Great Britain team-mates David Smith and Will Hipwell beat Argentina 10-1 in Tuesday's semi-final in Rio.

Larne's Taggart won the singles title in the BC2 category on Saturday.

The GB team will face South Korea, who beat Japan in the semi-final, in the decider at 18:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Great Britain were leading 5-1 ahead of the sixth and final end when Taggart produced a fine opening shot tight to the jack.

Argentina failed to dislodge Taggart's ball, allowing GB to take the end 5-0 and seal their place in the final.

Taggart made history by becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to compete at the Paralympics in boccia at Rio in 2016, and went to participate again at the delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

In July, she secured her first World Cup titles in Portugal, winning individual gold before helping Great Britain clinch bc1/2 team gold.

Englishman Smith is Britain's most successful boccia player. with three Paralympic gold medals.