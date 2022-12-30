Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Ogmore Valley-born Stephen Thomas won three Para World Sailing Championships gold medals before taking up Para Nordic skiing in 2018

Six-time Paralympian Stephen Thomas has announced his retirement from Para Nordic skiing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Welshman Thomas, 45, represented Great Britain at Beijing 2022 having previously competed at both the summer and winter Paralympics.

He went to four Summer Games in Para-sailing from 2004 to 2016 and also the 2006 Winter Games in Para-ice hockey.

Fellow Beijing Para Nordic skier Callum Deboys is also retiring.

Double amputee Thomas was a semi-professional rugby player before contracting meningitis aged 18.

He previously retired after the Rio 2016 Summer Games but changed his mind when he heard GB Snowsport were looking to develop their Para Nordic skiing programme.

"After retiring after Rio I thought life was just going to move on and go into different areas," he told BBC Sport at the start of 2022.

"Then I just had an itch really. Something just wasn't quite right. I missed that competitive element to my life.

"One of my colleagues in sailing said Para Nordic skiing are looking to develop a programme and are looking for athletes - would you like to go and try out?

"So I went and tried it out and loved it."

Thomas competed in three events in Beijing 2022 and Deboys in five.

The pair's highest finish was 12th in the Open 4 x 2.5km relay event.