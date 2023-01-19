Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Yule claimed the medal that had eluded him at the previous two Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022

Paralympic and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Micky Yule has retired from Para-powerlifting.

Yule lifted 192kg to finish third in the heavyweight benchpress final in Birmingham last year having come fourth at the previous two Commonwealth Games.

The 44-year-old also took bronze in the men's up to 72kg category at the delayed 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"I am absolutely delighted Micky was able to go out on a high," said Mike Whittingham of sportscotland.

"Winning a Commonwealth Games medal and carrying the flag for Team Scotland was a fitting finale for a very special athlete."

A former staff sergeant in the British army, Edinburgh-born Yule was given life-saving surgery in 2010 after he was injured by an improvised explosive device while on duty in Afghanistan.

He had been a member of the Army powerlifting team before his injury and took up Para-powerlifting as part of his rehabilitation.

In 2012 he attended his first Para-powerlifting competition, representing Great Britain in Cardiff, and in 2014 was fourth at the IPC Powerlifting World Championships.

Later that year he also finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the men's 72kg+ division.

Yule claimed gold medals at the 2015 and 2018 European Championships and lifted a personal best of 190kg at the 2016 Invictus Games to win gold.

He also won gold at the 2020 Manchester World Cup and silver at the same event the following year on his return to competition following the Covid pandemic.

British weight lifting Para-powerlifting performance director Tom Whittaker added: "Your integrity is and was through the roof. You did what you said you were going to do.

"You were reliable, rock solid, for the years, for the decade, that you were on this programme."