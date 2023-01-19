Para Alpine World Championships: Menna Fitzpatrick named in squad
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Six-time Paralympic medallist Menna Fitzpatrick has been named in Great Britain's squad for the Para World Championships later this month.
Team GB have announced their line-up for the Para Alpine World Championships in Spain's Espot resort and the Para Nordic Championships taking place in Ostersund, Sweden.
Both events take place from 20-29 January.
Fitzpatrick, who will race with guide Katie Guest, will look to add to her collection of eight World Championship medals.
Neil Simpson, who claimed the Paralympic gold last year in the super-G visually impaired, will team up with Rob Poth after his brother Andrew was ruled out through injury.
In the Sitting class, Alex Slegg is set to compete in his second World Championships.
Scott Meenagh travels as the sole British competitor at the Nordic Championships after injuries and retirements ruled out the remainder of the squad.
Shona Brownlee is another absentee who will not be able to defend her super-G silver medal and giant slalom bronze title she won in Lillehammer in 2021.
Full squads
Para Alpine World Championships - Espot, Spain
Visually Impaired Classification
- Menna Fitzpatrick
- Katie Guest (Guide)
- Neil Simpson
- Rob Poth (Guide)
- Gary Smith (Reserve Guide)
Sit Ski Classification
- Alex Slegg
Para Nordic World Championships - Ostersund, Sweden
- Scott Meenagh