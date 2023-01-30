Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Badminton made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo with hosts Japan enjoying plenty of success

The 2028 LA Paralympic Games will retain the same 22 sports as the rescheduled Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris programme.

However, the International Paralympic Committee has given Games organisers the option of adding Para-climbing and Para-surfing to the schedule.

If either sport is put forward, the IPC Governing Board will make a final decision by the end of 2023.

A total of 33 sports had applied to be part of the 2028 programme.

The sports to miss out are arm wrestling, Cerebral Palsy (CP) football, golf, karate, Para-dance sport, powerchair football, sailing, wheelchair handball and beach Para-volley.

Badminton and taekwondo were added to the Paralympic programme for the Tokyo Games and retain their places.

"The sports we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sport programme that will showcase the diversity of the Paralympic movement," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.

"Determining these sports for inclusion to the LA28 Paralympic Games through the International Federation application process was a tremendously difficult job for the IPC Governing Board as we received 33 excellent applications.

"All International federations who submitted applications should be congratulated on the quality of their submissions as they underline that all Para sports are getting stronger."

Casey Wasserman, LA28's Chairperson, added: "The LA28 Paralympic Games will be an incredible moment for elite adaptive sport against the backdrop of one of the most diverse and inclusive cities on the planet.

"We're looking forward to bringing a remarkable Paralympic sport programme to life that will create an exceptional Games experience for athletes and fans.

"LA28 has always been about integrating the creative energy of LA into sport tradition to bring new fans into the Olympic and Paralympic movement.

"As we explore potential new sports, we will consider how best to elevate the athlete and fan experience and contribute to the overall success of the Games."

LA 2028 sports: Para-badminton, boccia, blind football, goalball, Para-judo, Para-canoe, Para-equestrian, Para-table tennis, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair basketball, Para-archery, Para-athletics, Para-powerlifting, sitting volleyball, Para-swimming, Para-rowing, Shooting Para Sport, Para-taekwondo, Para-triathlon, wheelchair rugby, Para-cycling.