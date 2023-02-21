Andrew Higgins' 449 Wales points tally is made up of 47 tries, 129 goals and three drop goals

Record Wales wheelchair rugby league points scorer Andrew Higgins has retired from international competition at the age of 24.

Higgins says a work move to the United States has prompted the decision.

Wrexham-born Higgins made his Wales debut in 2014 and has scored 449 points in his 35 appearances, including at the 2017 and 2022 World Cups.

He says retiring so young was a "hard" choice, but "it's been an easier decision to make on my own terms".

Higgins, one of the sport's able-bodied players, progressed swiftly from joining North Wales Crusaders in 2014 to the international stage.

He said: "Coming in as a naïve 15 year old able-bodied athlete, I was welcomed into the sport and world of wheelchair rugby league."

Higgins, who joined Hereford Harriers in 2018, added: "The sport of wheelchair rugby League has changed and progressed massively over the last nine years into something I don't think anyone ever thought it would, but we always knew it had the potential to gain the outreach that it now has.

"From being one of seven players who attended the first Wales trials in 2014, to now seeing over 25 players attend the trials for the 2022 season, just shows how the sport has grown.

"Representing my country since 2014 and being part of the squad to play in two World Cups and winning the Celtic Cup four times, is an honour I never thought I'd receive.

"Being able to close my playing career after representing my country in a broadcasted World Cup semi-final and being able to play in front of over a thousand people is also something I never imagined to experience while playing rugby.

"As I step away, I need to be thankful to the coaches who have taught me the game and the players who I have been fortunate to share the court with and make many memories. As well as my parents, family and friends for all the on-going support, drive and encouragement during this journey."

Wales Rugby League wheelchair development officer Stephen Jones said: "It has been a pleasure to see his career develop with the national team and with his domestic sides as his ability as one of Wales' only able-bodied players has helped the national and his domestic teams become a force over the course of his career."