Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hannah Cockroft won Paralympic gold in the 100m and 800m T34 category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

British wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft has set a fourth world record in three days while competing in her season-opening events.

The seven-time Paralympic gold medallist beat her own world best in the 400m on Wednesday's final day of the Sharjah International meeting.

Her time of 52.80 seconds improved the mark she set in 2021 by 1.19 seconds.

On previous days, the 30-year-old had beaten her own 200m, 800m and 1500m world records in the T34 category.

Cockroft will next compete in the World Para-athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai, which begins on Sunday, as she prepares for July's World Championships in Paris where she will race over 100m and 800m.