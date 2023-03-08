Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Tanni Grey-Thompson was named the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year in 1992, 2000 and 2004

"I hadn't been beaten in years and years and I was the world-record holder. But I remember sitting there thinking 'I am not sure today is going to be a good day'."

For the vast majority of her career as one of Great Britain's greatest Paralympic champions, Tanni Grey-Thompson found that winning the biggest races came naturally.

A 16-time medal winner in her Paralympic career, she won an astounding 11 gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze between Seoul 1988 - when she claimed that bronze - and Athens 2004, when she added two more golds to her set.

A world-record holder 35 times over, Grey-Thompson won the London Marathon six times between 1992 and 2002 as she dominated the sport of wheelchair racing for well over a decade, before retiring as - at the time - Britain's most successful Paralympian.

In the latest episode of BBC Wales' Legends of Welsh Sport, the focus is on her final Paralympics, where Grey-Thompson took part in "the race that almost broke her".

Tanni Grey-Thompson experienced wheelchair racing for the first time at St Cyres Comprehensive School

Wheelchair 'opened up my world'

Spina bifida meant Grey-Thompson needed to use a wheelchair permanently aged 15, but it was nothing but positive news for her by then as "my world opened up, until then my world was 10 metres away, because that was probably as far as I could get without falling over".

Describing herself as "competitive" as well as "stubborn and wilful", Grey-Thompson discovered the thrill of competition and - specifically wheelchair racing - in high school, with her early career outlining both her determination and penchant for saving her biggest performances for the biggest events.

"I didn't win a race for about four-and-a-bit-years when I started competing and then I won the junior nationals, my last race as a junior," she says.

"For me it had been a long-time coming, but for everyone else it was a shock."

Winning became a way of life after she won that first Paralympic bronze as a teenager.

A clean sweep of four Paralympic gold medals was secured in Barcelona in 1992.

Four silvers were earned in Atlanta in 1996, but Grey-Thompson won gold in her specialist event, the 800m.

There were four golds in Sydney.

And then came Athens.

Tanni Grey-Thompson also won 13 World Championship medals

'I crossed the finishing line and burst into tears'

Having been a dominant force for so long in wheelchair racing, life was very different for Grey-Thompson as she headed to Greece.

By then aged 34 and a mother to a young daughter, Grey-Thompson found that training was a little bit tougher and recovery all the harder as she prepared to try to defend her 100m, 400m and 800m titles from Sydney.

Three golds were expected and Grey-Thompson had the comfort at least of knowing her first final would be the 800m, a title she had won in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

"It was my strongest event... but I remember at the start just all these doubts came creeping in," she recalls.

"From about 50m in was when it all started going wrong. I don't know if I panicked or not."

A red-hot favourite to win gold, a near certainty to win a medal - she always won a medal - Grey-Thompson finished seventh.

"I remember I crossed the finish line and I just burst into tears," she says.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been a peer since 2010

The ultimate redemption

Having "spectacularly messed up the race" in her favoured event, it would have been easy for Grey-Thompson's spectacular career to end with disappointment.

But that was never going to be the ending for one of Wales' greatest athletes.

"There was quite a lot of soul-searching... but I was brought up to see things through. If you say you are going to do something, just do it," she says.

"My biggest fear was not being the best I could be."

In the 100m final - which she says was always her weakest event - Grey-Thompson was the best she could be, winning gold in a race she describes as one of the top five performances of her career.

Her resilience was unquestionable. Gold in the 400m followed - her final Paralympic medal.

After a fitting end to a brilliant career, Grey-Thompson - now Baroness Grey-Thompson - continues to champion disability sports.

Legends of Welsh sport: Tanni Grey-Thompson - is on BBC One Wales on Wednesday, 8 March at 20:00 GMT and later on demand.