Menna Fitzpatrick won four Paralympic medals in Pyeongchang in 2018 and two in Beijing in 2022

Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick, guided by Katie Guest, won silver in the giant slalom at the Para-alpine World Cup in Cortina, Italy.

An aggregate time of two minutes 03.14 seconds put them behind Italy's Chiara Mazzel and Fabrizio Casal, who finished their two runs in 1:59.00.

South Korea's Sara Choi and Junhyeong Kim were third.

Fitzpatrick, 24, has won seven World Cup and World Championships medals this season, four silver and three bronze.

She is Britain's most-decorated Winter Paralympian with six medals.

Elsewhere, Nina Sparks won silver in the banked slalom at the Para-snowboard World Championships in La Molina, Spain.

Sparks had earlier won bronze in the snowboard cross discipline.