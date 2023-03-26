Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Bethany Firth and Jessica-Jane Applegate will be aiming to add to their world medals in Manchester

Six-time Paralympic champion Bethany Firth will lead Britain's 28-member squad for this summer's World Para-swimming Championships in Manchester.

The 27-year-old won five world gold medals in Madeira last June, later adding the S14 200m freestyle title at the Commonwealth Games.

She is joined by Maisie Summers-Newton and Stephen Clegg, who won three and two titles respectively in Madeira.

Manchester Aquatics Centre hosts the championships from 31 July to 6 August.

Paralympic and world 100m freestyle S5 gold medallist Tully Kearney, who has moved to the S6 category, has been selected for the relays.

Seven-time world champion Alice Tai is also included after the 24-year-old missed the World Series event in Sheffield earlier this month following an elbow operation.

Faye Rogers (S10), William Ellard (S14), Rhys Darbey (S14), Georgia Sheffield (S14), Thomas Nevaro-Barber (S9) and Siena Oxby (S14) are selected for a senior British team for the first time.

Reece Dunn, who won three golds at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, is not selected while he takes a break from the sport.

British Swimming associate performance director Tim Jones said: "The British team selected boasts a hugely experienced cohort of Paralympic and world champions.

"Alongside that, it's promising to see the development of a number of athletes who have moved it on in the right direction since their international debuts in Madeira, and we also welcome several new faces to the team as we build towards the future."

Great Britain squad

Jessica-Jane Applegate, Jordan Catchpole, Ellie Challis, Stephen Clegg, Rhys Darbey, Sam Downie, William Ellard, Louise Fiddes, Bethany Firth, Grace Harvey, Suzanna Hext, Louis Lawlor, Poppy Maskill, Siena Oxby, Scott Quin, Rebecca Redfern, Faye Rogers, Toni Shaw, Georgia Sheffield, Maisie Summers-Newton, Alice Tai, Cameron Vearncombe, Brock Whiston

Selected for relay events: Oliver Carter, Scarlett Humphrey, Tully Kearney, Thomas Nevaro-Barber, Matthew Redfern