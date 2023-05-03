Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Stuart Robinson is an Invictus Games gold medallist and double European Champion

European Wheelchair Rugby Championships 2023: Great Britain v Israel GB (27) 55 Tries: Robinson 22, Stead 7, Phipps 12, Flynn 5, Batey 2, Ross 5, Cummins 2 Israel (15) 32 Tries: Nigri 2, Zidkiyahu 21, Karasenty 8, Lahat,

Great Britain began their quest to reclaim their European Wheelchair Rugby title with a convincing win over Israel.

It was the opening pool match of the 2023 championships which are being held over five days at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Stuart Robinson top scored for the hosts with 22 tries, while Mordechai Zidkiyahu crossed 21 times for Israel.

Reigning Paralympic champions GB lost their European crown to France in 2022.

Paul Shaw's GB side are looking to bounce back from a disappointing World Championships last October, when they finished seventh.

There are eight teams in the championship - title-holders France are grouped in Pool A with Germany, Netherlands and Czech Republic, while GB are in Pool B with Israel, Denmark and Switzerland.

As well as competing for the European title, the top two teams will automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Athletes are classified from 0.5 to 3.5, with the lower the number, the higher the impairment. The four players on court must not exceed 8, unless they include a female player, at which point they are allowed an additional 0.5.

The opening ceremony set the stage for the first match, with schoolchildren making up a lively Cardiff crowd.

GB went in as strong favourites, with seven of their squad part of the gold medal-winning team at Tokyo 2021, but Israel are very much considered rising stars in the sport, having rocketed up the world rankings to 20th.

The hosts did most of the damage in the opening quarter, with Robinson (GB's 3.5 classed player)scoring eight tries to help them to a 15-9 lead.

Zidkiyahu (2.0) took his tally to 11 in the second quarter to keep Israel in touch, while Aaron Phipps and Jamie Stead kept GB's scoreline ticking over.

GB's defence was also solid, leading Israel to use three of their four time-outs to avoid turnover ball.

Israel continued to rally in the third quarter, Zidkiyahu and Neria Moshe Karasenty combining well to score 10 tries.

But the reintroduction of Robinson in the final quarter saw him exploit holes in a tired defence to score 10 tries and take GB past the half-century mark.

GB are back in action on Thursday when they take on Switzerland, while Israel will be looking to bounce back against Denmark.

GB captain Gavin Walker told BBC Sport:

"A win is a win, we need to win all the games to get through to the final and the guys really performed.

"Israel played really well. I wasn't sure what to expect, they've got great skills and in a few years they will be more dominant within Europe.

"Moving on to play Switzerland we need to continue to do the same. We shouldn't underestimate any teams, certainly not these teams that play good fundamental rugby.

"The Principality is such an iconic place to play, the crowd has been fantastic. There's loads of schoolchildren which is great, the noise they make and the energy that they bring, it is great to play in front of a crowd like that."

GB: Jonathan Coggan, Daniel Kellett, Jack Smith, Nick Cummins, Coral Batey, Gavin Walker (capt), Kieran Flynn, Dave Ross, Jamie Stead, Aaron Phipps, Stuart Robinson

Israel: Adi Guwetta (capt), Shir Tereza, Neria Moshe Karasenty, Mordechai Zidkiyahu, Yosef Koren, Alon Nigri, Ziv Ben Ishay, Ofer Gips, Shabthay Nitzhaon, Dan Lahat