Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jeremy Jenal of Switzerland challenges Aaron Phipps of Great Britain

European Wheelchair Rugby Championships 2023: Switzerland v Great Britain Switzerland (18) 31 Tries: Mzee 6, Langhard, Jenal 9, Dautaj 7, Frei 4, Hahnel, Schwarz 25, Krauer. Great Britain (24) 47 Tries: Robinson 19, Phipps 15, Stead 4, Flynn 2, Ross, 2, Batey 2, Coggin, Cummins.

Great Britain backed up their opening day European Wheelchair Rugby Championships win against Israel with a 47-31 win over Switzerland on day two.

GB opened the scoring within four seconds of the starting whistle.

A tip-off from Stuart Robinson allowed Aaron Phipps to cruise past the white line to claim the first try, setting the tone for the game.

Switzerland fought back with David Mzee putting his side on the scoreboard, but were always chasing the game.

Team Switzerland proved a tough opponent though, trailing by two points at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter got under way with GB leading 13-11, and a set-piece try by Robinson gave them an immediate three-point advantage.

A poor pass from Mzee allowed an interception and try by Phipps to give GB crucial possession late in the half. Missed opportunities by a tiring Swiss team meant GB led 24-18 at the end of the first half.

Changes in the third quarter allowed GB to increase their points scored and also the total classification points they are allowed on the court.

Coral Batey was brought on, marking the Swiss danger player Mzee and putting a brake on Switzerland's scoring.

The third quarter was packed full of hard hits with Phipps requiring two tyre changes in the space of a minute. Robinson stormed through the Swiss defence to close the third quarter with a 10-point lead.

The final quarter started in GB's favour, being awarded possession and penalties from Switzerland's mistakes. Phipps scored the final try of the game, sealing a 16-point win over the Swiss.

The 47-31 result puts GB in a strong position before facing Denmark, the side ranked seventh in the world who have also won both of their Pool B games, with that game set for 19:30 BST on Friday, 5 May.

GB co-captain Stuart Robinson told BBC Sport:

"It was a tough game, we knew Switzerland move the ball pretty well. It is about adapting our game to whoever we are playing and throughout this tournament there will be lots of different opposition.

"We are building into this tournament, we are building forward to that match against Denmark, on a Friday night in Cardiff in the Principality Stadium it should be an amazing game."