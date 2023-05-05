Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

European Wheelchair Rugby Championships 2023: Great Britain v Denmark GB (26) 52 Tries: Stuart Robinson 24, Jamie Stead 9, Aaron Phipps 14, Nick Cummins 5 Denmark (21) 45 Tries: Sebastian Frederiksen 8, Leon Jorgenson 2, Kaare Momme 3, Kristian Bak Eriksen 11, Mikkel Flodgard Schottel 7, Mark Peters 11, Jakob Mortensen 3

Great Britain booked their place in the semi-finals of the European Wheelchair Rugby Championships with victory over Denmark in Cardiff.

Both sides came into their final Pool B match unbeaten, and GB had to be at their best to see off quality opposition at the Principality Stadium.

Stuart Robinson once again top-scored with 24 tries for the hosts.

GB will now play Germany for a place in the final, while Denmark take on defending champions France.

The last-four matches will be played on Saturday, with the final on Sunday.

As well as the European crown, the top two sides in the the championship will automatically quality for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

GB claimed a narrow 13-12 lead in the opening quarter, with a crucial turnover setting them up for the rest of the match.

Try scorers Robinson, Aaron Phipps and Jamie Stead combined well, just as they did against Israel and Switzerland in the first two games.

Denmark had six different scorers, with Kristian Bak Eriksen and Mark Peters their standout players.

GB extended their lead to five tries by half-time, with Nick Cummins getting in on the scoring, while Sebastian Frederiksen and Mikkel Flodgard Schottel added to the Danes' tally.

From then on GB never looked likely to surrender their lead and nine further scores from Robinson helped them reach 40 tries going into the final quarter.

Their defence was also equal to the task, with a massive turnover preventing Peters from claiming his 11th try of the match.

Stead shone in the closing stages, scoring five tries, while Eriksen continued to show his class with great handling skills at the other end of the court.

The result means GB avoid a semi-final with France, and will instead face Germany who the French beat 63-39 on Friday.

Should France and GB both win, it would set up a repeat of last year's final which France won by a single try [44-43].

Jamie Stead told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was absolutely amazing, after the results last year we wanted to go out there and send a message that we are back.

"I think we did that with our performance so we are happy, and that puts us in a good place going in to tomorrow's [Saturday's] semi-final.

"This is the reason we play sport to play semi-finals and play in great venues like this, I'm absolutely buzzing and can't wait to go tomorrow.

"There are no easy games in wheelchair rugby, Europe is getting stronger and stronger. I never play to lose, everything I do I want to win, I think we have sent a message we are back and we are ready to challenge the world and Europe again."