Great Britain's men previously won the World Team Cup in 2015 and 2019

Great Britain's men were crowned wheelchair tennis world champions after beating the Netherlands in the final of the World Team Cup.

Singles world number one Alfie Hewett completed the win with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Ruben Spaargaren.

Earlier in Sunday's final in Vilamoura, Portugal, his team-mate Gordon Reid had defeated Tom Egberink 6-2 6-4.

With Ben Bartram completing the team, it is the third time - and first since 2019 - GB's men have won the title.

The Netherlands had won the last two editions of the tournament.

The World Team Cup is wheelchair tennis' biggest team competition, and its equivalent of the Davis Cup or Billie Jean King Cup.

In the women's tournament, GB - Lucy Shuker, Cornelia Oosthuizen and Abbie Breakwell - placed fourth, missing out in the bronze medal final to France.