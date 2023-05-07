Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

European Wheelchair Rugby Championships 2023: Great Britain v France GB 49 Tries: Hivernat 30, Verdin 22, Nankin 2, Ducret France 55 T ries: Hivernat 30, Verdin 22, Nankin 2, Ducret

Great Britain were beaten by defending champions France to the final of the European Wheelchair Championships at Cardiff's Principality Stadium

Defeat was the second successive year GB had been beaten by France in the final following a narrow loss in 2022.

But GB were already guaranteed a place at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where they will attempt to defend their Tokyo crown.

Earlier Denmark beat Germany to win bronze.

In the final, both teams started the game strongly, with team GB hoping to avoid another devastating repeat of last year's final where France won by a single try.

France's Sebastien Verdin opened the scoring and made his presence known throughout the game, Jamie Stead hit back with GB's first try.

A solid defence by GB in the first quarter resulted in France using three out of their four timeouts, as the pressure mounted Phipps was brought on and the danger combination of Phipps and Robinson took GB to within one point of France by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter didn't start as planned when a loss of possession by Jamie Stead gave France the chance to win a turnover and gain a two point lead.

But GB fought back forcing France captain Jonathan Hivernat to play a loose pass, claiming the turnover and the two teams were level 27-27 going in to half time.

GB took the lead in the third quarter with Jamie Stead making up for his error earlier on, crossing the white line and securing a point.

However France were not keen to let GB lead for long and events took a turn for the worse for the hosts when France's Sebastien Verdin won the first of three turn overs of the quarter.

Poor decision making left GB with no time outs to take, Phipps committed a holding foul where France claimed their second turnover, a rushed pass from Stuart Robinson allowed France a three point lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Trailing by 42-39 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, France's Sebastien Verdin and Jonathan Hivernat proved too strong for the hosts, a further two turnovers went in favour of France, there was no coming back for GB as the game finished 49-55.

Great Britain's Aaron Phipps said:

'It was such a close game, a few tiny errors were the difference, we got beat today we didn't lose.'

'If you're not with a gold medal you're not going to be happy'

Being here in the home of rugby, having loads of supporters coming down, it has been absolutely huge, to see how far this sport has come is special.'

'It has been spectacular, best Euros ever it's been amazing to be a part of it.'