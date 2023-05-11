Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The world's top two disabled golfers look set for a final-day showdown at the inaugural G4D Open, with Brendan Lawlor leading Kipp Popert by a shot.

Irish golfer Lawlor, second in the world rankings, is on a level-par 144 after shooting a second-round 74.

World-number-one Popert, from England, posted a three-over 75 to sign for 145 after 36 holes.

Italian Tommaso Perrino and Juan Postigo Arce of Spain are next on the leaderboard on six-over-par.

Played at the renowned Duchess Course in Woburn, a field of 80 male and female amateur and professional golfers are taking part this week in the new event launched by the R&A.

They are competing across sport classes which cover various categories in standing, intellectual, visual and sitting.

Popert, who was born with a form of Cerebral Palsy called Spastic Diplegia, has won five times on the G4D Tour in 2022-23.

Lawlor, 26, who became the first golfer with a disability to compete on the DP World Tour in 2020, has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, which is characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.

An overall winner will be determined at the end of the three rounds on Friday, along with an opposite sex winner and a gross prize in each category.

The Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour launched in 2022 and is in its second season.