President Andrew Parsons said the IPC "disagrees" with the appeals tribunal's ruling

An appeal by Russia and Belarus against their suspension by the International Paralympic Committee has been upheld - but they remain banned from world championship events.

Both nations were suspended by the IPC in November 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, an independent appeals tribunal has upheld their subsequent appeal based on a "technicality".

The IPC will reconsider its decision at September's general assembly.

It will be presented with the full information and evidence available to the appeals tribunal, including new information that became available after the IPC's original decision was made.

Competitors from Russia and Belarus were not allowed to take part as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March 2022.

They remain banned from world and regional championships, as well as sanctioned-level competitions of the six Para-sports governed by the IPC.

This includes the World Para Athletics Championships, which take place in Paris from 8-17 July.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said: "We believe that our actions taken to call the 2022 extraordinary general assembly in Berlin and allow every member the chance to present their views on these important matters fulfilled our obligations under our rules.

"Our independent appeals tribunal decided differently, which is a decision we certainly respect, but disagree with.

"As we already had committed to do, we will bring these matters back to our general assembly later this year, follow the appeal tribunal's directions by presenting the additional evidence we have since acquired, and give our members the opportunity to decide these important matters."