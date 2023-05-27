Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Scotland's Graham will be racing on home soil in August's World Championships

British trio Fin Graham, Daphne Schrager and Fran Brown all continued their time trial dominance at the Para-cycling Road World Cup in Alabama.

The trio all won their respective races to make it three World Cup time trial wins from three this season.

Double Paralympic silver medallist Graham won his C3 event by over a minute from France's Florian Bouziani.

Schrager took the C2 crown by over 29 seconds while Brown was the sole rider in her C1 event in Huntsville.

There were also silver medals for tandem pair Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, and for Steve Bate and Chris Latham who edged team-mates Chris McDonald and Adam Duggleby into bronze.

Newcomer Archie Atkinson (C4), Ryan Taylor (C2) and Morgan Newberry (C5) finished third in their events.

The GB riders will be in action again in Monday's road races in their final international event before August's UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.