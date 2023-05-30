Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham also won the men's C3 time trial in Alabama

Britain claimed seven medals, including two golds, on the final day of racing at the Para-cycling Road World Cup.

Fran Brown and Fin Graham both followed up time trial wins earlier in the event in Alabama, USA, with victory in Monday's road races.

Graham beat team-mate Ben Watson into second place in the men's C3 event, while GB's Jaco van Gass was fifth.

Brown was the only rider in the women's C1 event, finishing in one hour 49 minutes 18 seconds.

Britain narrowly missed out on a clean sweep of the men's C3 medals after Van Gass was edged out in a four-way sprint for third-place. Spain's Eduardo Santas Asensio claimed bronze.

Three other British riders won silver. Morgan Newberry finished second behind New Zealand's Nicole Murray in the women's C5, while time-trial gold medallist Daphne Schrager just missed out on adding the women's C2 road title after losing to Switzerland's Flurina Rigling in a sprint finish.

Steve Bate and pilot Chris Latham claimed their second silver medal of the meeting after losing a tight battle with the Netherlands tandem pair of Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos in the men's B road race.

William Bjergfelt completed Monday's medal haul for the British team with bronze in the men's C5.

The GB riders will be back in action next at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, which run 3-13 August.