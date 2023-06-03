Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Cashmore won Paralympic bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Britain's Claire Cashmore has successfully defended her European Para-triathlon Championship title by claiming gold in Madrid.

Cashmore, 35, won the PTS5 race in a time of one hour five minutes and nine seconds.

Compatriot Dave Ellis impressed by winning silver in the men's PTVI event.

"I've had a bit of a rough year, so to come here and actually put that performance together, I am absolutely over the moon," Cashmore said.

Due to adverse weather conditions the swim leg was cancelled overnight amid safety concerns.

On the late change to the race, Cashmore said: "It was really special to win. I think this morning it was a little bit about who could be the most adaptable.

"Suddenly at 4am it changed into a duathlon and it's 'right, everything's up in the air' and a complete change of plan.

"That's one thing that Covid has really taught me, just to be as adaptable as possible and not let little things stress you out."

Britain's Michael Salisbury and Hannah Moore took bronze in the men's PTS5 class and women's PTS4 respectively.