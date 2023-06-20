Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The USA had lost their past three men's World Championship finals

Great Britain were narrowly beaten 67-66 by the United States in the men's final of the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai.

GB were 43-32 up at half-time but let their advantage slip, with Paralympic champions the USA holding a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Gregg Warburton top scored in the final with 24 points, while GB team-mate Phil Pratt added 17.

It marks the USA's seventh world title, and their first since 2002.

Victory avenged their defeat by GB in the final of the last World Championships in 2018 in Germany, while the Americans had also won silver at the previous edition in 2014.

The two teams had met in the pool stage of the 2023 tournament, with GB winning 65-56.

Earlier on Tuesday in the women's competition, reigning world and Paralympic champions the Netherlands retained their title by beating China 57-34.

The World Championships were due to be held in November 2022, but were delayed because of the football World Cup in neighbouring Qatar.