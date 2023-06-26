Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Norwich played in front of a TV audience in the Cerebral Palsy Cup final against North East and Yorkshire, who had won the trophy in both of the previous seasons

Norwich City boss Darren Hunter hailed his team as "unbelievable" despite their defeat to North East & Yorkshire in the Cerebral Palsy Cup final.

City ended a superb season by losing 4-0 to the cup holders at England base St George's Park on Sunday.

The Canaries had qualified by winning the eight-team National CP League in their second campaign in existence.

"It was about experiencing it all," said Hunter, who is City's disability development manager.

"It's a longer format than the one we normally have in the league. The pitch is a few metres longer and wider as well.

"For us to get to this position, after two years in the making, is unbelievable."

Norwich won their final three league games in style to take the title with a record of 13 victories from 14 matches, and their appearance in one of six finals comprising the climax of the FA Disability Cup was televised live on BT Sport.

"The boys have put so much work into it," captain Owen Woodrow told BBC Radio Norfolk, praising the spirit of a squad whose efforts had left them "absolutely blowing" when they left the pitch.

"As a skipper, I can't ask for any more. We come out of training with red faces every day, which is all I want. I want us to learn."

The Canaries faced opponents who had won four FA Disability Cup titles in five years

Finals featuring partially sighted, amputee and blind teams took place at Burton on Saturday, and powerchair and deaf matches followed Norwich's game external-link .

City were led out by Clay Steggles, a young Norwich supporter who is one of the club's fan of the year nominees and has learned to walk again since having surgery on his spinal cord in May 2022, as well as swimming and playing football.

The tournament, which began in 2016, had provided the inspiration to launch Norwich's team, and they went closest when Ben Armstrong's goal-bound shot was blocked.

"We've all been training so hard over the last few weeks but the heat in here was something I'd never really experienced before," said player Willoughby Ellson, likening the temperatures to a greenhouse.

"It's definitely a learning curve. I've no doubt that these boys are capable of getting back here. I don't see why we won't finish with a gold medal next year.

"There's nothing you can't do if you work hard and have the right mindset. There's nothing someone with a disability can't do. A disability is all about the ability.

"It can be hard - hospital appointments, surgeries, anything like that - but you've just got to really believe in yourself.

"As we're proving, there's something for everyone. We just really appreciate the support behind us and growing the sport as a whole."

The latest episode in the rivalry came after NE beat Norwich in the League Cup final

The Sir Alf Ramsey Arena, venue for the final, is named after England's 1996 World Cup-winning boss, and Hunter - Norfolk FA's grassroots coach of the year - was praised for his man-management qualities.

"He's amazing away from training," said Norwich's Bradley Taylor-Buglione.

"This is the start of something special. Fair play to NE, they're a great side. They're older than us and we found it physically challenging. We'll analyse it.

"We've worked tirelessly all season. I'm proud of every single one of them."

The Norwich Community Sports Foundation also runs powerchair and Down's Syndrome teams alongside coaching programmes.