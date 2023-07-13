Para Athletics World Championships: Hannah Cockroft leads home British clean sweep
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
|2023 Para Athletics World Championships
|Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July
|Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport
Hannah Cockroft won her sixth 100m world title as she led home a British one-two-three at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.
The 30-year-old wheelchair racer started strongly in the T34 final and powered to a comfortable victory in 16.81 seconds.
Team-mate Kare Adenegan finished second in 17.82, with Fabienne Andre third in 19.14 for her first global medal.
The trio will race again in Saturday's 800m final.
More to follow.
- A storm of secrecy: What happened to Annie Börjesson on a Scottish beach?
- From hit-maker to political agitator: The rollercoaster life and career of Kanye West AKA Ye