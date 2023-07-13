Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

By Elizabeth Hudson BBC Sport in Paris

Cockroft has competed at three Paralympics

2023 Para Athletics World Championships Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport

Hannah Cockroft won her sixth 100m world title as she led home a British one-two-three at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

The 30-year-old wheelchair racer started strongly in the T34 final and powered to a comfortable victory in 16.81 seconds.

Team-mate Kare Adenegan finished second in 17.82, with Fabienne Andre third in 19.14 for her first global medal.

The trio will race again in Saturday's 800m final.

More to follow.