Para Athletics World Championships: Hannah Cockroft leads home British clean sweep

By Elizabeth HudsonBBC Sport in Paris

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hannah Cockroft celebrates gold in Tokyo in 2020
Cockroft has competed at three Paralympics
2023 Para Athletics World Championships
Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July
Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport

Hannah Cockroft won her sixth 100m world title as she led home a British one-two-three at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

The 30-year-old wheelchair racer started strongly in the T34 final and powered to a comfortable victory in 16.81 seconds.

Team-mate Kare Adenegan finished second in 17.82, with Fabienne Andre third in 19.14 for her first global medal.

The trio will race again in Saturday's 800m final.

More to follow.

