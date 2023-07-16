Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Cockroft improved her own 800m world record earlier this year

2023 Para Athletics World Championships Venue: Charlety Stadium, Paris Dates: 8-17 July Coverage: Daily reports across BBC Sport

Britain's Hannah Cockroft maintained her dominance with a 14th world title at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

The 30-year-old retained her title in the T34 800m with team-mate Kare Adenegan taking silver.

It was GB's eighth gold medal of the championships, which end on Monday.

There was also silver for 18-year-old Welsh shot putter Michael Jenkins, and for the 4x100m universal relay team in a dramatic final.

Cockroft clocked one minute 51.57 seconds to triumph with Adenegan finishing in 1:59.62, while American Eva Houston beat the third British competitor Fabienne Andre to bronze.

Although a new championship record, it was still well off the world record of 1:44.43 Cockroft set in Sharjah this year, leaving her somewhat frustrated.

"I'm happy with the position but not with the time," she told BBC Sport. "But the day you are 100% pleased with your performance is the day you stop trying.

"It sounds bad when you win gold because people think it isn't about the time, but I have worked hard not to do those times and I know I am so much better than that performance.

"These championships have thrown lots of new things at me and it is all a learning curve. I've been doing this for 16 years and I thought I would be over my learning, but it is all good practice for next year.

"I now want to go away and work harder and try harder."

Cockroft competed in the relay heats in the morning session where she anchored the GB team of Zac Shaw, Jonnie Peacock and Sophie Hahn to a new European record of 47.17secs.

T53 100m gold medallist Sammi Kinghorn replaced Cockroft for the final as the team crossed the line third in 48.07, behind Canada and Japan, but were moved up a place after an illegal changeover on the last leg by the Canadians.

"That's a silver medal twice in a row so we are happy, and this is the first time we have come out as a team so I think we should be really proud of ourselves," said Peacock, who was also part of the Tokyo Paralympic relay team.

"We are greedy as athletes and always want more, but at moments like this we have to remember why we are here and where we have come from.

"We have to look at the positives and realise we are coming home with a silver."

There was also a silver medal for Jenkins on his senior Great Britain debut in the F38 event.

The towering former rugby player, who had to give up the sport because of the impact it was having on his cerebral palsy, threw a new European record of 17.14m.

Gold went to Jose Gregorio Lemos of Cuba, who also won gold in the javelin and bronze in the long jump this week, with a new world record of 18.26, while Kuwait's Faisal Sorour won bronze with 17.01.

"This is ridiculous. It is the best experience of my life," said Jenkins, who has been training alongside Paralympic and world champion Aled Davies, who himself goes for his fifth world shot put gold on Monday.

"Coming here I knew I had a chance of a medal. You train to do a job and I managed to do it.

"Aled and our coach Ryan Spencer-Jones have pushed me relentlessly to be my best self, and Aled is the best mentor you could have."