Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

British cyclists Ella Curtis and Niall Guite won Special Olympics medals in Berlin, with Curtis taking gold in the 1km time trial and Guite silver in the 25km road race

The UK government is "looking into the feasibility" of hosting the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2031.

Providing sport for people with intellectual disabilities, the event is yet to be staged in the UK.

Special Olympics Great Britain chief executive Colin Dyer said during this year's Games in Berlin last month that "there have been conversations" about the UK hosting the event.

Seven thousand competitors from almost 200 countries took part in Berlin.

Tom Pursglove, Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, spent time with the Great Britain team at the Games in Germany.

"I was blown away by everything I saw," he said. "The vast support structure around the athletes at the Games, which allowed them to compete at their best, has helped inform our thoughts around how we can make the UK even more inclusive.

"That's why I'm really pleased that, as part of our consultation on the Disability Action Plan, we are looking into the feasibility of bidding to host the Special Olympics World Games here in Great Britain."

While acknowledging the process is still in its early stages, Dyer said he was delighted by the government's ambition to explore a bid.

He said: "Having recently returned from the World Games where a British delegation of 82 athletes performed brilliantly alongside volunteer coaches and support staff, we won't hide from our ambition to host this event in the future."

Special Olympics GB organises year-round sporting provision for people with intellectual disabilities through its network of grassroots clubs.

Dyer added: "Any potential bid must be shaped around the wider opportunities that it would create for people with intellectual disabilities, and ultimately ensure that it makes a huge impact on society."