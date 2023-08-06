Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett lost just 18 points as he took less than an hour to triumph in Sunday's final

British number one Alfie Hewett dropped just two games in a one-sided final to win the men's British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships for a second time.

Hewett took just 51 minutes to beat Belgium's Joachim Gerard 6-0 6-2 in Nottingham on Sunday.

"The last three singles finals I've been in ended up on the wrong side, so it was nice to turn it around," said Wimbledon runner-up Hewett.

Hewett also claimed the men's doubles crown alongside partner Gordon Reid.

The duo, seeking a calendar doubles Grand Slam at the US Open later this year after triumphing at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, came from a set down to extend their winning streak to 27 matches.

The British pair beat Spain's Martin de la Puente and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez 4-6 6-2 11-9 after two hours to win their 43rd title as a tandem.

"It's been an incredible summer," added Hewett, ranked second in the world in singles and first in doubles.

"Gordon and I have had quite a memorable one. I think it's going to be up there as one of the ones we look back on as one of those special years."

In the women's doubles final, Britain's Lucy Shuker and American partner Dana Mathewson lost 6-3 6-2 to Dutch top seeds Jiske Griffioen and Diede de Groot.

De Groot beat China's Zhenzhen Zhu 6-1 6-0 to win a fourth British Open women's singles title and a 79th career crown.