Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Bethell is a three-time European champion

England's Dan Bethell gained revenge on long-time rival Pramod Bhagat of India to win gold at the 4 Nations Para Badminton International in Sheffield.

The pair had met in the SL3 men's singles final at the Tokyo Paralympics, where the sport made its Games debut, with Bhagat triumphing.

But this time, Bethell proved the stronger, coming through 21-8 21-10.

"I'm elated with how I played - I thought that was one of the best games I've played in a long time," he said.

"Pramod is such a great champion and we have such a big rivalry, but I've worked really hard at what to do and how to do it, and it just paid off today."

Jack Shephard and Rachel Choong finished with silver in the SH6 mixed doubles after they lost 21-19 21-8 to Indonesia's Subhan Subhan and Rina Marlina.

There was also silver for Krysten Coombs in the SH6 men's singles while Choong took bronze in the SH6 women's singles.