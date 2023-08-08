Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Claire Taggart competed at her second Paralympic Games in 2021

Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart has topped her pool in the BC2 Boccia event at the European Para Championships in Rotterdam to reach the semi-finals.

Taggart has been given a bye into the last four after beating Sona Aghayeva of Azerbaijan on a tiebreak after finishing 7-7 in her final pool match.

The world number one also beat Dionysia Tsakiri of Greece and Jirina Kreibichova of the Czech Republic.

Taggart, 28, won gold at the World Boccia Championships in Rio last year.

Born in Larne, she made history by becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to compete at the Paralympics in boccia at Rio in 2016.

The world champion competed in her second Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021.