Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

ParalympicsGB judo duo reflect on competition and friendship

Britain's Chris Skelley won silver at the International Blind Sports Federation European Judo Championships in Rotterdam.

The Tokyo Paralympic champion, 30, beat Ibrahim Bolukbasi of Turkey in the men's J2 +90kg class as Georgia's Revaz Chikoidze claimed gold.

Daniel Powell also took silver in the J1 -90kg category after he defeated Moldovan Oleg Cretul.

Evan Molloy beat Simone Cannizzaro of Italy to win bronze in the J2 -90kg.

Jack Hodgson finished fourth in the J2 +90kg category while Connah Anders matched his best at a European Championship after he finished in fifth spot in the J1 -73kg.

Elsewhere, there was a third place finish for Kirsten Taylor in the women's round robin J2 +70kg category.