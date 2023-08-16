Love opted out of the World Championships before returning to action

The Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team have qualified for the Paris Paralympics after reaching the European Championships final.

The team beat Germany 57-34 to set up a meeting with the Netherlands and claim one of the two places on offer at the 2024 tournament.

"That performance was incredible and it means the world to us," said captain Sophie Carrigill.

The Dutch defeated Spain 61-34 in the other semi-final in Rotterdam.

The GB women had struggled at the World Championships in Dubai in June, finishing ninth, but Robyn Love's decision to come out of retirement and the return of her partner Laurie Williams after giving birth to their daughter Alba in April gave the team some much-needed experience for the Euros.

They lost 48-43 to the Germans in their opening pool game and trailed 15-12 after the first quarter of the rematch. But they dominated after that with aggressive play at both ends of the court to lead 33-23 at the break and push on for victory.

Love finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds while Helen Freeman added 21 points and 21 rebounds.

"I am so proud of the team and this squad," added Love. "What we have done in the last four weeks in the build-up to this has been unbelievable. This isn't just a win for the people on the court, it's a win for everybody on the programme."

The GB men's team will take on Germany in their semi-final on Thursday, knowing a win will also secure their spot at next year's Games.