Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team will face Spain in the European Championships final on Saturday

Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team have joined the women's side in qualifying for next year's Paralympics.

The men's team beat Germany 63-42 to reach the European Championships final and book their place at Paris 2024.

"It feels good to know we have a guaranteed spot at Paris," said Gregg Warburton. "Another tick on the list - done."

They face Spain in the final in Rotterdam on Saturday at 16:30 BST.

Warburton and Terence Bywater both scored 10 points in the semi-final win, while GB's Philip Pratt was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

"Obviously we wanted to qualify for Paris but our plan was to come here and win gold," said 26-year-old Warburton.

"We're not settling for second best or anything less and we're ready to go on Saturday."

Coach Bill Johnson said his team have achieved their first target of reaching the Paris Games and are now want to secure the European title at the weekend.

He added: "Of course, the guys want to win a European championship, with Covid-19 taking away the last opportunity. That tournament was, as life was, all over the place.

"So, our two-part goal was winning the Europeans and qualifying for the Paralympics. We're halfway there now and it's a good feeling."

Spain's men overcame the Netherlands 76-57 in the second semi-final on Thursday.

GB's women's team also beat Germany in their last-four match to set up a final with the Netherlands on Friday at 19:00 BST.