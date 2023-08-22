Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

England missed out on a first World Championship title at the IBSA World Games

England were defeated 4-3 in the final seconds of extra time as Ukraine were crowned partially sighted football world champions in Walsall.

Adam Lione netted a superb hat-trick to put England 3-2 up after Illia Lubashev and Vadym Shvets scored for Ukraine.

Robert Tremba equalised before Shvets netted his second with 22 seconds left to seal the victory.

Ukraine's win at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games is their third overall title.

Partially-sighted football is played by four visually-impaired players (B2/B3), plus one fully or partially-sighted goalkeeper per team.

It is one of 10 sports for blind and partially-sighted athletes that feature at the IBSA World Games, which is held across Birmingham and the West Midlands region from 14-27 August.

It is the first time the world's largest sporting event for blind and partially-sighted athletes has been held in the United Kingdom.